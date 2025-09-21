UK, Canada, and Australia recognize Palestinian state

Shafaq News – London / Ottawa / Canberra

The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia recognized Palestine as a state on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the step was meant to “revive the hope of peace for Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution.”

Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/yrg6Lywc1s — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 21, 2025

Canada acted moments earlier, when Prime Minister Mark Carney described recognition as a pledge to secure “a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel.” Australia’s Anthony Albanese followed with a statement affirming Palestine as “independent and sovereign.”

My statement formally recognising the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/LnmrX29TCV — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 21, 2025

Israeli officials condemned the decisions as rewarding “terror” and warned they undermine peace prospects, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich proposing Israel annex 82 percent of the West Bank to block Palestinian statehood.

Spain, Ireland, and Norway extended recognition earlier this year, and diplomats expect further EU members to join shortly. However, Washington remains opposed, arguing that statehood must come through direct negotiations with Israel.