Canada to recognize a Palestinian state conditionally

Shafaq News – Ottawa

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September if the Palestinian Authority agrees to certain conditions.

In a news conference, Carney vowed that it must hold an election in 2026 and commit to other democratic reforms.

He expressed that preserving a two-state solution means "standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism, and honouring their innate desire for the peaceful co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states as the only roadmap for a secure and prosperous future."

Israeli Foreign Ministry rejects Carney’s announcement, describing it as a reward for Hamas. The ministry stated that Canada’s new position “harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages.”

Earlier, the United Kingdom announced on Tuesday that it will formally recognize a Palestinian state before the UN General Assembly in September unless Israel takes concrete steps to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commits to long-term peace efforts.