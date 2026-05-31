Iranian missiles target Kurdish opposition base near Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Two missiles hit Iranian Kurdish opposition group Komala site, northeastern of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the group said on Sunday.

Komala claimed that Iran has targeted its bases and headquarters with more than 81 missiles and drones since the outbreak of the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Earlier this week, a rocket attack struck positions of the Kurdistan National Army, the armed wing of the Komala party, near Erbil, injuring several people.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reported 809 drone and missile attacks across the Region between February 20 and April 20, 2026, killing 20 people and injuring 123 others. Attacks on Iranian Kurdish opposition camps and bases continued after April 20, with Shafaq News documenting at least 15 incidents. Strikes on US positions in Iraq, however, largely ceased following the US-Iran ceasefire reached on April 8.

Baghdad and Erbil are preparing a joint delegation to Tehran under an existing bilateral security committee, though no date has been announced.