Iraq and Kurdistan to send joint security delegation to Tehran

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji announced Sunday that a high-level joint security delegation from Baghdad and Erbil will travel to Tehran to convene under the Iraqi-Iranian Supreme Security Committee —a body established under a 2023 border security agreement committing both countries to joint border protection and expanded security cooperation.

Speaking alongside Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani at a joint press conference in Baghdad, al-Araji said the committee will take up attacks that struck the Kurdistan Region and Iraq during recent regional hostilities involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, strikes that hit both US positions in Iraq and Iranian Kurdish opposition groups operating in the region.

The 2023 accord, signed in Baghdad, includes a pledge by Iraq not to allow armed groups in the Kurdistan Region to use Iraqi territory as a launchpad for cross-border attacks on Iran.

Read more: Iraqi–Iranian Security MoU rekindles a decade of border deals—and old controversies