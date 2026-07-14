Interior Ministry to dismiss 3,900+ corrupt security personnel

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Interior Ministry announced Tuesday it is taking strict legal measures against 3,950 officers, personnel, and employees implicated in corruption, abuse of public office, and bribery.

Speaking at a press conference, Major General Miqdad Miri, director of the ministry’s Public Relations and Media Department, said all those implicated will be dismissed from the internal security forces and referred immediately to competent courts for prosecution under Iraqi law.

"Corruption is no less dangerous than terrorism," Miri said.

On the security front, Miri said the overall situation across Iraq is fully stable, with no major terrorist or criminal incidents registered. Baghdad ranked first among Iraq's provinces in security performance, he added.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained