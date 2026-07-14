15+ jailed for promoting banned Baath Party

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Karkh Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced 18 people to three years in prison for belonging to and promoting the banned Baath Party through social media, the Supreme Judicial Council said.

The defendants found guilty under Iraq's 2016 law banning the Baath Party, and organizations engaged in racist, terrorist, and extremist activities, as well as provisions of the Iraqi Penal Code governing criminal participation.

The Baath Party ruled Iraq for almost 36 years under former President Saddam Hussein until his government was toppled in the US-led invasion in 2003.