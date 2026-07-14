US reimposes the sea blockade on Iran

Shafaq News- Washington/Tehran

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that the blockade of Iranian ports had taken effect, adding that its forces launched another round of strikes against Iran.

CENTCOM said US forces began the latest strikes to further degrade Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

At 3 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching an additional round of strikes against Iran to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are taking place as American forces prepare to resume the… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 14, 2026

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) stated that its naval and aerospace forces carried out the third wave of Operation Victory 2, targeting weapons depots, aircraft components, naval assets, and an MQ-9 drone launch platform. “Our forces struck the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain with missiles and drones,” the IRGC noted, claiming they destroyed multiple weapons storage facilities and parts of enemy aircraft and ships during the coordinated attack. The IRGC also said it destroyed or damaged several drones by striking an MQ-9 drone operating area at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense said the country's armed forces detected and intercepted one ballistic missile, five cruise missiles, and 33 hostile drones between Tuesday evening and the time of its statement. “The Iranian attack struck several civilian and critical infrastructure sites, with debris falling in multiple locations across the country and causing material damage,” the ministry noted, saying that the attack hit a Kuwaiti naval vessel, injuring four members of the armed forces.