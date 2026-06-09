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US military strikes inside Iran

US military strikes inside Iran
2026-06-09T21:41:08+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States has launched what it described as self-defense strikes against Iran in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter a day earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Tuesday.

CENTCOM said its forces began the operation under the direction of the US Commander-in-Chief, characterizing the action as a proportional response to what it called “unjustified Iranian aggression.”

Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that areas in Sirik, Qeshm Island, and Minab were targeted in attacks carried out by US fighter jets.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the crash involving a US Apache helicopter was not a “major incident” and that the pilot was safe, while affirming that sanctions and restrictions targeting Iranian ports would remain in place for as long as necessary.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied Iranian involvement in the incident over the Strait of Hormuz, stating that “Iran was not behind the attack” and that there had been no deliberate action targeting the aircraft.

The downing of the helicopter marks the first reported loss of a US Apache since the April 8 ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. However, the Gulf region has witnessed repeated flare-ups in recent weeks, includingstrikesinvolving Iranian islands and military sites in the Gulf.

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