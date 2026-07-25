Iraq, Kuwait convene at Safwan crossing after drone strikes

Shafaq News- Basra

Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani on Saturday met Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, at Iraq’s Safwan border crossing, days after repeated drone strikes targeted the neighboring Abdaly crossing.

The governor’s media office indicated that Basra Provincial Council Security Committee Chairman Aqeel Al-Freiji and several senior security commanders attended the talks, but disclosed no details on their outcome.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday that repeated “hostile drone” strikes damaged the Abdaly crossing without causing casualties.

Safwan-Abdaly is the only land link between Iraq and Kuwait and a major route for passenger and commercial movement. Employees at the Iraqi side were evacuated as a precaution after the latest incident, Shafaq News correspondent said, while Al-Freiji had earlier confirmed that authorities closed Safwan until further notice to protect travelers and staff, noting that the site itself sustained no damage.

No group has claimed responsibility for the strikes yet.