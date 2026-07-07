US launches strikes on Iran after attacks on commercial vessels

Shafaq News- Baghdad

US forces launched a series of "powerful" strikes against targets in Iran in response to “attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Tuesday.

The strikes were intended to impose significant costs on Iran for targeting commercial ships carrying civilian crews in an international waterway. CENTCOM said, adding that the Iranian attacks were "unprovoked, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire."

U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 7, 2026

Iran's Fars News Agency reported that 14 explosions were heard in different parts of the country.

According to the agency, 10 explosions were reported in the city of Sirik, while four others were heard in the village of Meysin on Qeshm Island in southern Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry, accused Washington of attempting to justify “violations” of the memorandum of understanding through various pretexts, noting that Tehran “acted in good faith and devoted all our capabilities to fulfilling our commitments under the MoU since it was signed."