Iran reports closure of Strait of Hormuz, tanker turns back

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, and an oil tanker attempting to pass through was forced to turn back, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported on Wednesday, clarifying that the step came following Iranian threats to shut the waterway amid escalating tensions linked to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

The report cited maritime tracking data, stating that the oil tanker “Aurora,” which had been heading toward the exit of the Strait of Hormuz, abruptly changed course near the coast of Musandam, close to Khasab, and returned deeper into the Gulf after making a 180-degree turn. The maneuver occurred at one of the most sensitive points along the strategic waterway, specifically between Larak Island and the Musandam Peninsula.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the United States of violating its commitments before the start of negotiations on ending the war, adding that the ceasefire has become “meaningless.”