Iran's Ghalibaf says US violated terms, calls ceasefire meaningless

Shafaq News- Tehran

The United States violated its commitments before the start of negotiations on ending the war, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday, adding that the ceasefire has become “meaningless.”

In a statement, Ghalibaf stated that Washington violated three clauses of Iran’s proposed 10-point plan, which he described as the agreed framework for talks, noting that the plan had been accepted by Trump “as a workable basis of which to negotiate.”

Ghalibaf specified that the first violation involved the failure to uphold a ceasefire in Lebanon, which he said was a core element of the plan and had also been emphasized by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as requiring an immediate halt to fighting across all fronts.

He added that a second violation involved “the entry of an intruding drone into Iranian airspace, which was destroyed in the city of Lar in Fars province,” while the third violation, he said, was the denial of Iran’s right to uranium enrichment, which is included in the sixth clause of the proposed framework. The Iranian Parliament Speaker concluded that the agreed framework had been openly violated before negotiations could begin, stating, “a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable.”

Earlier, the White House said Iran has submitted a revised and more “reasonable” proposal for talks with the United States, replacing what it described as an earlier “unacceptable” 10-point plan. Trump, however, has maintained that Israeli activity in Lebanon falls outside the framework, describing it as a separate “skirmish” linked to Hezbollah.