US and Iran strike preliminary deal to end war

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday disclosed a preliminary agreement with Iran that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, noting that the deal remains subject to final approval as negotiations continue over remaining details.

Trump held a series of phone calls with regional leaders, describing them as “very productive.” He also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which, he maintained, “went very well.”

No details regarding the agreement have been released yet.

Earlier today, Iran reported it was finalizing a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States aimed at ending the war that began on February 28, although key issues remain unresolved, including frozen assets, the status of the Strait of Hormuz, and the future of nuclear talks. Tehran also insisted that an end to the war and a halt to threats across regional fronts, including Lebanon, must precede any discussion of the nuclear file. Under the proposed framework, a preliminary MoU would be unveiled first, followed by 30 to 60 days of talks on nuclear issues without prior commitments from Iran.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence