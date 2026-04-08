White House says revised Iran proposal “workable” for negotiations

Shafaq News- Washington

The White House on Wednesday said Iran has submitted a revised and more “reasonable” proposal for talks with the United States, replacing what it described as an earlier “unacceptable” 10-point plan.

Speaking to reporters, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt described the new proposal as a “workable basis” for negotiations, pointing to alignment with Washington’s 15-point framework and reaffirming US red lines, including a full halt to uranium enrichment inside Iran.

Iran has requested a ceasefire and agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Leavitt added, noting that recent US military operations have significantly weakened Iran’s naval and air capabilities. She also indicated that talks are expected to begin on Saturday in Pakistan and clarified that Lebanon is not part of the arrangement.

Tehran earlier moved to restrict tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following Israel’s latest strikes in Lebanon, warning it may withdraw from the truce. According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran has informed mediators it will only engage in negotiations if the ceasefire extends to Lebanon.

President Donald Trump, however, has maintained that Israeli activity in Lebanon falls outside the framework, describing it as a separate “skirmish” linked to Hezbollah.