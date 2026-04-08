France pushes to include Lebanon in US-Iran ceasefire talks

Shafaq News- Beirut

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday signaled readiness to pursue diplomatic efforts to include Lebanon in the ceasefire framework and halt Israeli strikes, during a phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

According to a statement, Macron conveyed condolences for victims of attacks across multiple regions and reaffirmed France’s solidarity with Lebanon following strikes that hit Beirut, its suburbs, Mount Lebanon, the south, and the Beqaa.

تلقى رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون اتصالا هاتفياً مساء اليوم من الرئيس الفرنسي ايمانويل ماكرون الذي قدم له التعازي بالضحايا الذين سقطوا في الاعتداءات الاسرائيلية التي استهدفت اليوم احياء في العاصمة اللبنانية وفي الضواحي والجبل والجنوب والبقاع ، وأعرب عن تضامنه والشعب الفرنسي… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) April 8, 2026

The two leaders reviewed recent developments after the announcement of a US-Iran ceasefire and the expected launch of negotiations later this week, with Aoun welcoming France’s support, particularly efforts to ease the suffering of civilians displaced by the escalation.

Earlier today, Israeli forces carried out around 100 strikes across Lebanon within 10 minutes, killing at least 112 people and injuring 837 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Iran responded by moving to restrict tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, warning it may reconsider the ceasefire if operations in Lebanon continue. An informed source told Tasnim News Agency that Tehran is reviewing the option of withdrawing from the truce, describing the strikes as a violation of what it considers a comprehensive agreement, while Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s parliamentary National Security Committee, stressed that any ceasefire must apply across all fronts.

US President Donald Trump, however, indicated that Israeli activity in Lebanon falls outside the ceasefire arrangement with Iran, describing it as a separate “skirmish” linked to Hezbollah.