Israel claims Hezbollah targeted troops with rockets in ceasefire breach

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli army on Tuesday accused Hezbollah of launching rockets toward its forces in southern Lebanon, describing the incident as a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire.

On X, the military indicated that the rockets targeted troops in the Rab al-Thalathin area and responded within minutes by striking the launch site. It also clarified that sirens in Kfar Yuval and Ma’ayan Baruch were not false alarms, as initially reported, but likely triggered by the interception of a drone launched from Lebanon before entering Israeli airspace.

#عاجل ‼️قامت منظمة حزب الله الإرهابية قبل قليل بإطلاق عدة قذائف صاروخية نحو قوات جيش الدفاع العاملة جنوب خط الدفاع الأمامي، في منطقة رب الثلاثين بجنوب لبنان.⭕️وخلال دقائق معدودة، أغلق جيش الدفاع الدائرة وهاجم منصة الإطلاق التي اطلقت منها القذائف.⭕️وخلافًا للتقارير التي تحدثت… — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) April 21, 2026

Hezbollah has not commented on the incident.

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on April 17 for an initial 10-day period, with the option of extension by mutual agreement. Under its terms, Beirut is required to prevent attacks against Israel and ensure that its official security forces are the sole authority responsible for security, while Israel retains the right to act in “self-defense.”

Despite the ceasefire, Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research has recorded around 220 Israeli violations, including airspace breaches, artillery fire, airstrikes, and ground activity. Lebanese media also reported continued operations in the south, including home demolitions in Beit Lif, intermittent shelling in Yohmor al-Shaqif, and a large explosion accompanied by artillery fire in Houla.

Since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,294 people and injured 7,544 others, including 177 children and 274 women among the dead, and 704 children and 1,223 women among the wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's power blocks peace with Israel