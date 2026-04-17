Lebanese army reports Israeli violations despite 10-day ceasefire

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Lebanese army on Friday reported continued Israeli attacks and ceasefire violations despite a newly announced truce, urging residents to delay returning to southern villages.

The army called on civilians to follow military guidance, citing intermittent shelling across several areas and advising against approaching high-risk locations, particularly at night.

إلحاقًا بالبيان السابق المتعلق بدعوة المواطنين إلى الالتزام بتوجيهات الوحدات العسكرية المنتشرة، تجدّد قيادة الجيش دعوتها المواطنين إلى التريّث في العودة إلى القرى والبلدات الجنوبية، وذلك في ظل عدد من الخروقات للاتفاق، وقد سجل عدد من الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية، إضافة إلى قصف متقطع… pic.twitter.com/7hqIrGPaNs — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) April 16, 2026

Lebanese media reported a large-scale detonation by Israeli forces in the town of Khiam, alongside ongoing artillery fire targeting Khiam and Debbine. Surveillance drone activity also intensified over Rashaya and the western slopes of Jabal al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon).

No violations by Hezbollah have been reported.

Since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,196 people and injured 7,185 others, including 172 children and 260 women among the dead, and 661 children and 1,167 women among the wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect on Thursday at 21:00 GMT (midnight Beirut time), following separate calls by US President Donald Trump with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Under the agreement, published by the US Department of State, the initial 10-day period may be extended by mutual consent if progress is demonstrated in negotiations and if Lebanon effectively demonstrates its ability to assert its sovereignty.

Israel retains the right to take all necessary measures in self-defense at any time against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks, but commits not to carry out offensive military operations against Lebanese civilian, military, or other state targets.

Lebanon, in turn, must take meaningful steps to prevent Hezbollah and all other non-state armed groups from carrying out attacks against Israeli targets.