US says Lebanon-Israel ceasefire preserves Israel’s right to self-defense

Shafaq News- Washington

The ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel preserves Israel’s right to take all necessary measures in self-defense,” the US State Department announced, adding that the initial truce period could be extended by mutual agreement.

In a statement, the Department of State added that Israel will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, “including civilian, military, and other state targets, in the territory of Lebanon by land, air, and sea,” noting that the Government of Lebanon will take “meaningful steps to prevent Hezbollah and all other rogue non-state armed group from carrying out any attacks, operations, or hostile activities against Israeli targets.”

It stated that all parties recognize Lebanon’s security forces as having exclusive responsibility for Lebanon’s sovereignty and national defense, stressing,“no other country or group has claim to be the guarantor of Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

Israel and Lebanon have requested that the United States “facilitate further direct negotiations” aimed at resolving outstanding issues, including “demarcation of the international land boundary,” to reach a comprehensive agreement ensuring “lasting security, stability, and peace.”

The United States said it understands that these commitments “will be accepted by Israel and Lebanon concurrently with this announcement,” adding that they are intended to create conditions for “good-faith negotiations toward enduring peace and security.”

Washington also emphasized that it intends to “lead international efforts to support Lebanon” as part of broader efforts to promote stability and prosperity in the region.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire after officials from the two countries met in Washington, adding that the temporary truce will start at 5 p.m. ET. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, “to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE.”