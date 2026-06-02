Iraq cancels settlement deal with Korek Telecom

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on Tuesday canceled its settlement agreement with Korek Telecom, citing the company's failure to comply with contractual obligations despite being granted multiple opportunities to resolve outstanding issues.

The regulator said it would begin implementing the legal and regulatory measures stipulated under the agreement, including actions related to the company's operations and assets per Iraqi law.

It also directed its Consumer Voice Department to receive and process complaints from Korek subscribers and address any issues resulting from the decision, urging government institutions, private entities, and the public not to enter into new agreements or commitments with the company. “Korek would bear responsibility for any legal or financial consequences arising from the cancellation.”

In 2025, CMC ordered the suspension of internet services provided by Korek Telecom, a move that sparked criticism from residents and activists in the Kurdistan Region over its impact on consumers and businesses.

Read more: Internet in Iraq: Snail-speed service, high costs, and digital divide