Korek Telecom calls internet cutoff “Unprecedented and Arbitrary”

Shafaq News/ Iraqi telecommunications provider Korek Telecom on Wednesday condemned the government’s decision to cut off its internet services, calling it an “unprecedented and arbitrary” move directed by the Prime Minister’s office.

In a statement, the company urged judicial authorities and international organizations to intervene and halt what it described as “unjust actions.”

“Millions of Iraqis using our network have been subjected to an arbitrary internet shutdown by the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) and the Ministry of Communications, under orders from the Prime Minister’s office.”

The company labeled the move a “dangerous precedent” and an “unlawful overreach,” asserting that its operating license remained valid under a compensatory period approved by the CMC’s Board of Trustees in 2020 and ratified by the cabinet. Korek attributed this compensatory period to damages suffered during the fight against Islamic State militants.

“Despite being the most affected operator during ISIS’s terrorist operations, the CMC abruptly decided to cut our service,” Korek said, adding that the Ministry of Communications subsequently dismantled its network without regard for consumer rights.

The company claimed it had been targeted by a “smear campaign” accusing it of failing to pay dues. “We have complied with the law and agreed to a financial settlement, which had no legal basis, based on an agreement with the parliamentary committee overseeing the sector,” Korek said.

According to Korek, both the Finance Ministry and the Supreme Judicial Council found no legal impediments to the settlement. However, the CMC later backtracked and imposed “obstacles aimed at sabotaging the agreement,” which Korek described as evidence of “political pressure intended to remove us in favor of other vested interests.”

“This is the first time such an injustice has been inflicted upon a telecom provider anywhere in the world,” Korek said. “Unfortunately, this situation will severely impact investor confidence in Iraq, demonstrating that business operations here are governed by power and interests rather than law and justice.”

The company called on the Supreme Judicial Council, the Integrity Commission, human rights organizations, and the United Nations to intervene. “Internet access and telecommunications are fundamental human rights. Depriving Iraqis of these services in such a manner is a blatant violation that cannot be ignored,” Korek stated.

The CMC announced on Tuesday that it had taken punitive measures against Korek, ordering an immediate suspension of its internet services. The regulator stated it had formally requested the Ministry of Communications to implement the decision, emphasizing that Korek must compensate subscribers under the terms of its expired license.

The decision has sparked widespread disruption across various sectors in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, prompting criticism from affected users and activists. While the CMC has yet to indicate whether it will reconsider the move, analysts say a sustainable resolution is needed to protect consumer rights and promote transparency in Iraq’s telecom industry.