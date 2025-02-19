CMC cuts Korek Telecom's internet access, sparking outrage in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has sparked widespread outrage after it announced on Tuesday the immediate suspension of internet services provided by Korek Telecom.

The decision was based on the telecom company’s “failure to settle its outstanding debts and the company’s continued violations,” according to a statement from the commission.

The move has significantly affected various segments of society in the Kurdistan Region, with citizens and activists voicing their concerns and frustration over the decision. Many depend on Korek Telecom’s services for their work, education, and daily operations, and the interruption has caused serious disruptions.

Rekan Mohammed, an online store owner in Erbil, expressed the damage to his business, “This decision has caused us significant harm. I rely on the Internet to manage customer orders and maintain communication. Now, we face major issues in our work. I see no reasonable explanation for this decision other than it being political.”

Sara Jamal, a student, also highlighted the challenges, “As students, we rely on the internet to conduct research and communicate with our professors. Losing access to Korek means I will struggle to attend lectures or submit assignments.” Jamal criticized the decision for ignoring the wider societal impact, “It’s unreasonable to make such a decision without considering the effect on society at large.”

Abdulrazak, an employee in a company, voiced concerns over the economic consequences, “Many businesses depend on Korek Telecom’s services. Cutting off internet access means financial losses and work delays.”

“Why is this particular company being targeted? It appears there are political motives behind this decision,” he questioned.

The decision has also affected delivery service drivers, who are heavily reliant on internet access for receiving and processing orders. Nashwan, a delivery driver, explained, “I work with delivery apps and need the internet to receive orders and stay in touch with customers. Now, my work has become harder as most people in the Kurdistan Region use Korek and are reluctant to switch to another provider.”

Many have attributed this decision to broader political tensions between Baghdad and Erbil, with citizens such as Rebwar Jamil lamenting that the “common people” are caught in the crossfire. “We have no connection to the financial issues between the government and companies. Why should we be punished just because we live in the Kurdistan Region?”

Seiban Slim, a resident, pointed out the apparent discrepancy in how companies are treated, “There are many companies in Iraq that owe significant amounts of money to the government, yet they are not subjected to such penalties. Why are only the Kurdistan Region's companies being targeted?”

Fakher Ezziddine, a civil rights activist in Al-Sulaymaniyah, emphasized that the issue goes beyond economic and technical aspects. He argued that it directly affects the freedom of access to information, a fundamental right of citizens. “It’s unreasonable for a wide segment of the population to bear the consequences of a financial dispute between the authority and the company,” he said.

Mohammed Ahmad, an economic activist, noted the serious repercussions for businesses, particularly banks that rely on Korek’s services for transactions with clients in Erbil. “Many banks rely on Korek Telecom for their banking transactions, and internet disruption directly impacts their operations, especially as reliance on online banking services grows.”

Furthermore, journalists and activists in the region warned that this decision could have a chilling effect on freedom of expression and access to the internet. “The internet has become a vital tool for exercising freedom of expression,” said journalist Hawri Karzan, “cutting services to users for any reason limits their ability to communicate and express their views.”

Fellow journalist Ali Hussein echoed this concern, “This decision raises fears that internet services may be used as leverage to pressure companies or citizens, potentially threatening Iraq’s media environment.”

While the CMC has not commented on whether it will reconsider the decision, experts urge that the situation demands sustainable solutions that protect users' rights and ensure transparency in managing the telecom sector.

Earlier, in November 2023, the CMC also suspended international communication services with Korek due to legal and financial disputes. The tension arose after a court ruling imposing a $800 million fine on the company, which Korek deemed an unjust and unfair decision.