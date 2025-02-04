Iraq appoints new head of CMC

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani appointed engineer Mohammed Abdullah Abdul Amir as the new head of the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), replacing Ali al-Muayyed, who stepped down at his request.

In a statement on X, CMC said the appointment aims to “ensure continued oversight of Iraq’s media and telecommunications sector.”

Al-Sudani thanked al-Muayyed for his “efforts and dedication” during his tenure and expressed hope that the new leadership would continue advancing the sector.

Established in June 2004, Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) is an independent regulatory body overseeing both media and telecommunications, operating separately from the government.

While the Iraqi government sets strategic policies for telecommunications, the CMC represents itself as “an independent regulator, ensuring implementation and development. It plays a key role in promoting press freedom and modernizing Iraq’s telecommunications infrastructure to address technical and regulatory challenges.”