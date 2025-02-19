Iraq’s Integrity Committee to probe Telecom firms amid Internet blackout

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s parliamentary Integrity Committee announced on Wednesday that it will scrutinize mobile operators Asiacell and Zain Iraq, a day after the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) cut off internet services for Korek Telecom.

The committee urged the Ministry of Communications and the CMC to enforce legal measures against any potential manipulation, warning of escalatory steps if violations persist.

“We are closely monitoring the actions of the Ministry of Communications and the CMC regarding the financial dues and penalties owed by telecom companies, including Korek, which has an outstanding debt of over $1.3 billion to the Iraqi government,” the committee said in a statement.

It pledged to examine “all telecom companies’ financial obligations, not just Korek’s, but also those of Asiacell and Zain Iraq, assessing both their payments and the quality of services they provide.”

The Integrity Committee cautioned the ministry and the CMC against any attempts to manipulate regulatory decisions, vowing to hold accountable those involved in financial mismanagement, including former communications ministers such as Naim al-Rubaie and Arkan al-Shibani.

“We will not tolerate any obstruction of the law or collusion that enables telecom companies to evade their financial responsibilities,” the statement added. “Tampering with regulatory decisions or assisting firms in escaping their obligations is a betrayal of public trust, and we will not stand idly by.”

The committee reiterated its demand for legal enforcement, emphasizing that any settlements must apply to all telecom operators, not just Korek. “Failure to comply will lead to escalatory measures,” it warned.

On Tuesday, the CMC announced punitive action against Korek Telecom, cutting off its internet services with immediate effect. The regulator directed the Ministry of Communications to implement the measure and urged Korek to compensate affected customers as per the terms of its now-expired license.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Ministry of Communications distanced itself from the telecom dispute on Wednesday, stating that it has no authority over mobile operators.

“The mobile license contracts for Asiacell, Zain Iraq, and Korek are signed with the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), not the ministry,” it said in a statement.

“The ministry has no legal or financial jurisdiction over these three companies and only implements technical procedures issued under official CMC decisions regarding service suspensions,” it added.