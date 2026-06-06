Pakistan sends ‘important’ message to Iran Supreme Leader

Shafaq News- Tehran

An “important” message from Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be delivered to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated on Saturday during a visit to Tehran.

Cited by Iranian state-affiliated media, Naqvi expressed hope that “things go well” and reach a conclusion. The Pakistani minister arrived in Tehran earlier today for meetings with senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as Islamabad continued mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.

Pakistani sources cited by Al-Jazeera explained that Naqvi was expected to discuss new proposals aimed at breaking the deadlock in US-Iran negotiations and reaching a temporary understanding between the two sides, particularly on the issue of Iran’s frozen assets, estimated at around $24 billion.

Tehran has also linked any ceasefire arrangement to a halt in Israeli escalation against Lebanon, while Washington sought changes to a draft agreement related to the Strait of Hormuz and the fate of Iran’s highly enriched uranium, delaying a final deal.

Naqvi had also met Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni twice in recent days on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization meetings in Bishkek, where the two discussed bilateral relations, security coordination, and regional issues.

US President Donald Trump earlier claimed, for his part, that negotiations with Iran were going “very well” and predicted that an agreement could be reached within days.