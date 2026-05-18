Tehran sends new 14-point proposal to Washington through Pakistan

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has submitted a revised 14-point proposal to the United States through a Pakistani intermediary, a source close to the negotiating team told Tasnim News Agency on Monday, as indirect contacts continue over easing tensions between the two sides.

According to the source, Iran’s new text focuses on negotiations to end the war and on what it described as “confidence-building measures” by the American side. Washington had recently responded to an earlier Iranian proposal, also submitted in 14 points, prompting Tehran to send a revised version through the same channel.

On Sunday, Fars News Agency reported that the US had presented Iran with five core demands, including transferring 400 kilograms of Iranian uranium to American custody and limiting Iran’s nuclear operations to a single facility.

Iran had informed the Pakistani intermediary it would not enter a second round of negotiations unless a set of “minimum trust guarantees” were implemented: ending the war on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, lifting sanctions and the economic blockade on Iran, releasing frozen Iranian assets abroad, compensating Tehran for losses caused by the war, and formally recognizing Iran’s sovereign right to administer the Strait of Hormuz.