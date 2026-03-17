Iran denies reports of diplomatic contacts with US

Shafaq News- Tehran

Reports of recent diplomatic contacts between Iran and the United States are “not credible,” the semi-official Tasnim News Agency said on Monday, denying claims circulated by international media.

An informed official told Tasnim that reports by outlets including Axios about communication between Tehran and Washington were “unrealistic claims,” considering the timing of these reports reflects “mounting pressure on the US president due to escalating military and economic challenges.”

He added that Washington is trying to send “negotiation signals” aimed mainly at stabilizing global energy markets, rather than opening genuine talks.

On the possibility of returning to talks, the official said Tehran has “no trust” in promises made by US President Donald Trump, accusing him of reversing previous understandings and misleading counterparts during earlier negotiations. He stressed that any future agreement must guarantee Iran’s national and long-term security interests, as well as those of its regional allies, adding that “no deal is on the horizon” without such assurances.

The official said regional geopolitical dynamics have fundamentally changed and that conditions will not return to what they were before the latest escalation.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing US officials, that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had sought contact with Washington and called for an end to the war, adding that communication channels between the two sides had been activated in recent days.