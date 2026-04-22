Iran warns of escalation as US diplomatic talks stall

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Wednesday of “crushing strikes” against “enemy assets” across the region if fighting resumes, as Tehran withdrew from a planned second round of US talks in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

In a statement, the IRGC noted that recent missile and drone operations had placed Israel and the United States under significant pressure, arguing that its “complex operational system” had disrupted adversary capabilities and helped shape the current ceasefire.

Stressing that the regional balance is shifting toward a new security order without foreign military presence, the IRGC vowed it would block any attempt to rebuild the opposing side’s strategic capacity or deterrence posture.

US President Donald Trump had extended the temporary two-week ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire on April 21, citing divisions within Tehran and a request from Pakistani officials for additional time to keep negotiations alive.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran will not take part in the second round of US talks in Pakistan scheduled for today, judging the meeting “unproductive” amid what it views as a lack of real progress, while accusing Washington of maintaining demands it considers unacceptable.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears