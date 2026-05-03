IRGC: Trump must choose between military operation or ‘bad deal’ with Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated on Sunday that US President Donald Trump faces a choice between what it described as an “impossible military operation” or a “bad deal” with Tehran.

Supreme Leader military adviser Mohsen Rezaei, meanwhile, warned in a statement that Iran has the capability to confront naval forces, including sinking warships, describing Washington as “the only pirate in the world with aircraft carriers.”

Iranian media, citing a senior official, reported that Tehran has put forward a 14-point proposal through mediators calling for a comprehensive end to the war within 30 days. The plan includes sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets, guarantees against further attacks, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade, while deferring negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program to a later stage.

Trump, however, expressed skepticism about the proposal, indicating it is unlikely to gain approval as Iran “has not yet paid a big enough price” for its actions over past decades. He also left open the possibility of renewed military action, warning, “If they misbehave, we’ll see.”

Read more: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks