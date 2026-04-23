Iran warns of decisive response to any attack as Israel weighs action

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday warned that Iran stands ready to respond decisively to any “aggressor” attack, emphasizing national unity.

He dismissed internal divisions, stating, “There are no extremists or moderates in Iran… we are all revolutionaries.” Any aggression, he signaled, would face a firm response backed by public cohesion and support for Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

در ایران ما تندرو و میانه‌رو وجود ندارد؛همه ما «ایرانی» و «انقلابی» هستیم و با اتحاد آهنین ملت و دولت، با تبعیت کامل از رهبر معظم انقلاب متجاوز جنایتکار را پشیمان خواهیم کرد. یک خدا، یک رهبر، یک ملت، و یک راه؛ آن هم راه پیروزی ایرانِ عزیزتر از جان. #ایران_ما — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 23, 2026

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, in remarks carried by Iranian media, indicated that preparations are underway for a possible second round of talks with the United States, while no decision on participation has been made, stressing readiness for all scenarios. He ruled out transferring highly enriched uranium abroad, noting that reducing enrichment levels remains under consideration.

The comments come as Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz signaled readiness to resume military action, saying that Israel is awaiting a “green light” from Washington. He pointed to potential targets that could include Iran’s leadership and energy infrastructure, while highlighting preparedness for both defensive and offensive operations.

Israeli media reported heightened alert levels ahead of a possible escalation later this week, alongside the arrival of additional US refueling aircraft. A US official also told CNN that Washington has deployed 19 vessels in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, with additional weapons continuing to arrive through an ongoing air bridge.

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