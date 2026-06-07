Iraq media watchdog sanctions analyst and television program

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on Sunday barred political analyst Sajjad al-Quraishi from appearing on all local and foreign media outlets operating in Iraq for 45 days and issued a warning to Al-Rasheed TV over content aired during the same program.

According to CMC documents, the ban stems from remarks made by al-Quraishi during the June 5 episode of "File 13," hosted by Ahmed al-Harbi on Al-Rasheed TV. The commission said the comments violated provisions of Iraq's media broadcasting regulations, specifically rules prohibiting incitement to violence and hate speech.

Read more: The New era of control: Can Iraq's free press survive its politically-tainted rulers?

In a separate measure, the CMC issued a formal warning to "File 13," saying parts of the same episode breached broadcasting rules related to accuracy, integrity, and transparency in the presentation of information. The commission instructed Al-Rasheed TV to remove the episode from its digital platforms and urged the channel to adhere to professional standards outlined in the media code.

CMC suspended five political television programs, fined three media outlets, warned two Arab broadcasters, and restricted 18 media figures between Dec. 1 and May 31.

Iraq ranked 162nd in the 2026 Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, placing it alongside Sudan and Yemen at the bottom of the global ranking.