Press freedom group criticizes Iraq’s CMC over 28 media sanctions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) suspended five political television programs, fined three media outlets, warned two Arab broadcasters, and restricted 18 media figures between Dec. 1 and May 31, Iraqi Association for Defending Press Freedom stated on Sunday.

It described the measures as “unconstitutional,” criticizing CMC’s head for “granting himself powers to issue suspension, blocking, and financial penalty decisions.” The Associaiton argued that such authorities are not included in Order No. 65, which regulates the commission’s work.

The association also called on Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and parliament to strengthen protections for press freedom by ensuring the CMC's independence from political influence, appointing media professionals to its leadership positions, and passing legislation that guarantees its neutrality.

Last month, the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights warned of a rise in violations against journalists, including arrests, assaults, kidnappings, and restrictions on media coverage, citing growing pressure on press freedom and a lack of accountability for abuses.

Iraq ranked 162nd in the 2026 Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, placing it alongside Sudan and Yemen at the bottom of the global ranking.

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