15 years for Al-Hout prison employee for aiding terrorist inmates

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A court in Iraq's Dhi Qar province sentenced an employee of Al-Nasiriyah Central Prison, known as Al-Hoot Prison, to 15 years in prison on Sunday after convicting him of collaborating with terrorist inmates inside the facility.

A security source told Shafaq News that the employee was found guilty of smuggling mobile phones and other prohibited items to prisoners. The verdict was issued under Article 4 of Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.