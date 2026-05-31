15 years for Al-Hout prison employee for aiding terrorist inmates
2026-05-31T15:55:14+00:00
Shafaq News- Dhi Qar
A court in Iraq's Dhi Qar province sentenced an employee of Al-Nasiriyah Central Prison, known as Al-Hoot Prison, to 15 years in prison on Sunday after convicting him of collaborating with terrorist inmates inside the facility.
A security source told Shafaq News that the employee was found guilty of smuggling mobile phones and other prohibited items to prisoners. The verdict was issued under Article 4 of Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.