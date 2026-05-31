Trump appoints Tom Barrack as special envoy to Iraq

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday the appointment of US Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack as Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq and Syria.

Trump said Barrack would continue serving as ambassador to Turkiye while taking on his new responsibilities, "with the full support of the US Department of State."

Washington seeks to deepen strategic cooperation with the governments of Iraq and Syria amid expanding ties with both countries, according to the US President. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Barrack would continue to play a leading role on Syria and Iraq policy within the Trump administration despite the end of his formal designation as special envoy to Syria.

Barrack was appointed Special Envoy for Syria in May 2025 as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape its approach to Syria and lift sanctions on Damascus, while recognizing Turkiye’s growing role in the Syrian file.