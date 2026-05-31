Iraqi official claims evidence of corruption in Karbala projects

Shafaq News- Karbala

Corruption and waste of public funds have affected government projects and state land allocations in Iraq’s Karbala province, provincial council member Majid Al-Maliki alleged on Sunday, urging Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to launch an investigation.

Al-Maliki clarified that the projects and land allocation files were affected by “financial and legal corruption,” adding that he possessed evidence of waste involving public funds and state-owned land, as well as projects that lacked economic viability.

He said he had previously submitted evidence related to alleged corruption in project referrals in Karbala to the former government but received no response or follow-up, but he still voiced support for Al-Zaidi's anti-corruption efforts and expressed readiness to cooperate with any investigative committee tasked with examining the files.

Al-Zaidi’s government program prioritizes strengthening financial oversight, combating corruption, reviewing major government contracts and recovering public funds. A day earlier, he ordered the formation of the Supreme Sovereign Council for Integrity, Oversight and Recovery of Public Funds, chaired by the prime minister and comprising the heads of the Federal Board of Supreme Audit and the Federal Integrity Commission. He also directed authorities to assess the economic viability of government projects and establish specialized committees to review public contracts and ensure compliance with existing laws and regulations.

Read more: What does Iraq's new government promise? A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program