US Envoy conveys Washington’s vision on Iraq government formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, stated on Monday that forming the country’s government is a sovereign Iraqi matter, while noting that Baghdad takes into account the views of its international partners, particularly the United States, as an ally.

His remarks came during a meeting in Baghdad with US envoy Tom Barrack, according to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, which said the Barrack presented Washington’s perspective on the issue.

Hussein cautioned against the outbreak of any war between the United States and Iran, warning of its potential consequences for the wider region. He also reaffirmed Iraq’s support for diplomatic efforts and the upcoming round of negotiations scheduled in Geneva under Omani mediation.

Barrack, for his part, expressed US appreciation for the Iraqi government’s step to transfer members of ISIS from detention facilities abroad to prisons inside Iraq. The move, he noted, reflects efforts to reinforce Iraq’s sovereignty and assume its legal responsibilities. Hussein said Iraq remains in contact with several countries to arrange the repatriation of their nationals implicated in terrorism-related cases, praising the Turkish government’s agreement to receive its citizens among those detainees.

Both sides reiterated their support for the agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), stressing the importance of implementing its provisions.

وزيرُ الخارجيةِ يبحثُ مع المبعوثِ الأمريكيِّ تعزيزَ التعاونِ الأمنيِّ وتطوراتِ الأوضاعِ الإقليمية – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/c5LyOONQNE pic.twitter.com/xUvB6ndZiK — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) February 23, 2026

The US Envoy also met Faiq Zidan, head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, to review legal procedures related to detainees transferred from prisons in Syria to Iraq.

In separate talks with Mohammed Al-Halbousi, leader of the Taqaddum Party, Barrack discussed enhancing economic cooperation and maintaining coordination in counterterrorism efforts, and addressed recent regional developments, developments in Syria, and bilateral cooperation on security and detainee files, with both sides emphasizing support for Syria’s stability.

On Sunday, Barrack met caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and described the talks as fruitful. Posting on X, he added that discussions focused on “continued Iraqi goals and objectives to build a sovereign, stable, and prosperous future that aligns with POTUS’s desire and plan for peace and prosperity in the region.”