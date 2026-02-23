Erbil swaps plastic for paper in green push

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, launched a citywide environmental campaign on Monday, distributing more than 10,000 paper bags to bakeries, bread ovens, and residents to reduce plastic use and encourage sustainable habits.

The initiative comes under a directive from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to dedicate an environmental day to each province. Erbil’s activities began on February 22 and will continue for a full week.

At the opening of the event, named “Erbil Environment Day,” Erbil’s Governor Omed Khoshnaw described the initiative as “a crucial step toward building a culture of environmental responsibility.” He also urged residents to actively maintain clean neighborhoods, noting that community participation is essential to the campaign’s success.

“The campaign is organized in coordination with local government institutions and civil society organizations,” Khoshnaw added, pointing out that while Erbil’s environment has improved in recent years, it still falls short of the standards the city aims to reach.

Kurdistan Region faces growing environmental pressures, including worsening air quality, severe water shortages, and expanding desertification. In a 2024 report, the KRG estimated that 39% of the Region’s land is affected by desertification, while water availability has dropped to about 600 cubic meters per person annually —well below the global threshold for water stress.

Read more: The air we breathe: How pollution is quietly rewriting Iraq’s future