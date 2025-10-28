Erbil boosts environmental record through year-long green initiatives

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdish capital's environmental conditions have improved significantly over the past year following a series of sustainability measures and citywide cleanup efforts, Governor Omed Khoshnaw revealed on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Khoshnaw said the progress was driven by projects promoting renewable energy and stable electricity, including the installation of sustainable lighting systems and the provision of 24-hour power. In central Erbil alone, 3,776 private generators—previously consuming between 35,000 and 45,000 barrels of fuel daily—were decommissioned.

From the beginning of this year until mid-October, Khoshnaw noted that the authorities addressed water contamination in ten locations, closed 271 noncompliant restaurants, rehabilitated 120 car washes, and referred 53 individuals to court. A further 84 car wash stations were shut down, with several cases sent for prosecution.

The Kurdistan Region, home to more than 90% of Iraq’s forests, has nonetheless lost nearly half of its vegetation cover over the past five decades, a decline that continues to alarm environmental experts.

