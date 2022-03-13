Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil's Governor: no Mossad headquarters in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-13T08:44:22+0000
Erbil's Governor: no Mossad headquarters in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Erbil's governor, Omed Khoshnaw, refuted Iranian media reports about targeting Israeli intelligence headquarters in last night's attack on the capital of the Kurdistan region.

Speaking in a press conference he held this morning near Erbil's citadel, Khoshnaw said that the rockets targeting the US embassy landed inside an inhabited area but only caused minor injuries to two citizens.

The governor confirmed that the rockets emanated from outside the Iraqi borders. "We denounce this terrorist attack. We assure the people of Erbil that these deeds would not undermine the city's security."

"Talks about the Mossad having headquarters in Erbil are unfounded. We assert that the site targeted in Erbil does not nestle an Israeli headquarters, rather a US consulate under construction."

related

Erbil's Governor: Kurdistan did not sponsor the normalization conference 

Date: 2021-09-28 10:02:18
Erbil's Governor: Kurdistan did not sponsor the normalization conference 

Iran intensified its artillery shells north of Erbil

Date: 2021-09-11 09:38:15
Iran intensified its artillery shells north of Erbil

Erbil administration responds to rumors about an attack on tourists

Date: 2021-07-21 19:21:09
Erbil administration responds to rumors about an attack on tourists

Local EU Statement on Press Freedom and Freedom of Expression in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Date: 2021-05-10 17:23:48
Local EU Statement on Press Freedom and Freedom of Expression in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

A rocket attack on Erbil International Airport

Date: 2021-02-15 19:33:26
A rocket attack on Erbil International Airport

Erbil hosts an annual musical festival

Date: 2022-01-18 11:34:11
Erbil hosts an annual musical festival

Students of the Saladin University in Erbil stage a demonstration 

Date: 2021-06-15 09:48:15
Students of the Saladin University in Erbil stage a demonstration 

Erbil announces the recovery of 11 people infected with the Coronavirus

Date: 2020-04-22 20:12:38
Erbil announces the recovery of 11 people infected with the Coronavirus