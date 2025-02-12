Erbil to restore 18th-century Grand Mosque

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Erbil Governor, Omed Khoshnaw, headed a special meeting at the governorate headquarters, attended by experts, specialists, and university professors, to discuss the Grand Mosque renovation project.

Khoshnaw announced in a statement that the restoration will ensure the preservation of the mosque’s cultural and historical identity. Emphasizing the mosque’s historical significance, he said, “The Grand Mosque has hosted prominent religious figures who contributed to spreading values of peace, coexistence, and tolerance among the city’s diverse communities.”

Erbil’s governor further believed that restoring the mosque and preserve its role as a place of worship is a fundamental duty and a service to the people of Erbil, affirming the provincial administration’s full support for the project.

The meeting concluded with expert discussions on the mosque’s architectural style, restoration challenges, and the steps needed to complete the project.

Built in 1797, the Haji Dawood Mosque—widely known as Erbil’s Grand Mosque—has undergone several renovation phases over the years.