Erbil's Governor: Kurdistan did not sponsor the normalization conference 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-28T10:02:18+0000
Shafaq News/ The outcomes of the "Peace and Reclamation" conference held recently in Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, is against the Regional and Federal Government's policy, Erbil's Governor Omed Khoshnaw said on Tuesday, lambasting the "electoral employment" of the event in other Iraqi cities.

In a press conference he held earlier today, Khoshnaw said that the organizers filed a request to hold the conference at the local government, but it was refused because of the spread of the Coronavirus.

"In the second time, we submitted the request to the Ministry of Interior, which denied it. They were not granted approval neither from the Ministry nor the governorate," he added, "therefore, they held it as a 'workshop' in a hotel in Erbil."

"The assembly exploited the democratic environment the Civil Community Organizations enjoy in Kurdistan to promote topics that oppose the Regional and Federal Government's policy."

"The issue has become a material for electoral and media campaigning in other Iraqi cities," he continued, "they claim that it was held under the auspices of the Region, even though neither the government nor the people of Kurdistan were represented in the assembly. Not a single Kurd attended."

"Some attendees were Arabs residing in the Erbil. However, the majority were from outside the city."

"The Federal Government issued arrest warrants against some participants. The legal proceedings are underway."

"The event took place in Erbil. That is right. But the Federal Government must arrest them in other Iraq cities, where they live."

