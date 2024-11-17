Erbil launches Al-Noor project aiming to provide 24-hour electricity across the city

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind "Al-Noor" project, an initiative aimed at delivering uninterrupted electricity to all districts in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking to reporters, Khoshnaw said, "The project has commenced in Erbil, where two neighborhoods are now fully supplied with electricity. The cost of energy under this initiative will be lower than the previous rates for private generators and the national grid."

He noted that electricity production in Erbil has improved compared to previous years, despite the absence of a recent assessment to determine the current electricity needs of the Kurdistan Region.

Khoshnaw expressed discontent with the allocation of electricity in the region, stating, "We in Erbil feel unfairly treated as we receive two fewer hours of electricity compared to other provinces in the region." Nonetheless, he highlighted that the "Al-Noor" project has begun with available resources, adding, "In the next phase, four additional neighborhoods will be included."