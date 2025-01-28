Erbil begins restoration of historic market

Shafaq News/ Erbil Province has launched a major restoration project for the historic Qaysari Bazaar, which was severely damaged in a catastrophic fire last year.

The blaze, which broke out on May 5, 2024, ravaged the iconic marketplace, destroying 227 shops and seven warehouses. Eyewitnesses described the rapid spread of flames fuelled by the market's wooden structures and flammable materials. In addition to the extensive damage, 132 individuals sustained injuries, with 15 requiring hospitalization for burns and smoke inhalation.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the reconstruction aims to restore the market's second floor to its original 19th-century Ottoman design, replicating structures first built over 200 years ago. This upper section, partially demolished in the early 1960s, is being rebuilt using traditional methods to preserve its historic integrity.

On September 5, 2024, Erbil Governorate allocated 5.3 billion dinars (approximately $3.6 million USD) to rehabilitate the historic marketplace. Governor Omed Khoshnaw, speaking to a local newspaper, emphasized the importance of preserving the Qaysari Bazaar's cultural significance while ensuring it serves as a modern economic and tourist hub. He stated, "The market will be renovated at a cost of five billion and 300 million dinars. The burned area consists of two parts, one of which is archaeological and the other is new. The renovation had been delayed due to the financial crisis."