Tehran denies temporary US nuclear deal, demands full sanctions relief

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Monday rejected reports of an interim nuclear deal with the United States as “baseless,’’ reiterating that any negotiations must secure sanctions relief and protect Tehran’s nuclear rights.

At a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei insisted that Tehran remains committed to diplomacy but warned that talks built on pressure would fail. He also noted Iran’s confidence in the legitimacy of its positions, stressing that negotiations will continue only if there is a realistic prospect of results.

“We hope that another round with Washington could take place within the next few days,” Baqaei added, describing the current phase as one of “formulating ideas.” He further dismissed claims that Iran is delaying the process, citing that prolonged negotiations bring no benefit and that progress toward lifting sanctions should occur as quickly as possible.

Underscoring that Iran does not negotiate from a position of weakness and “does not understand the meaning of surrender,” Baqaei portrayed such notions as inconsistent with international law.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier indicated he will likely meet US Envoy Steve Witkoff in Geneva next week, pointing to a “good chance” for a diplomatic solution on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, described the negotiations as “decisive,” warning they will shape the fate of US troops in the region. In a post on X, he framed the upcoming talks as a “test” for US President Donald Trump, cautioning that failure could trigger confrontation or war.

On February 19, Trump set a 15-day deadline for Iran to reach a “meaningful deal,” warning of potential consequences. Tehran, however, reaffirmed its uranium enrichment rights. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian remarked that “global powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads, but we will not bow.”

Both sides have resumed Oman-mediated talks this month, holding rounds in Muscat and Geneva. Separately, The New York Times, citing satellite imagery and flight data, reported that more than 60 US attack aircraft are now stationed at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, nearly triple the usual number, with at least 68 transport aircraft arriving since February 15.

