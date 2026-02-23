Trump reviews multi-tiered military offensive on Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump is weighing military options against Iran if diplomacy fails, The New York Times reported on Monday, as negotiators prepare for a new round of indirect nuclear talks in Geneva next week.

Citing US officials, the newspaper noted that Trump is considering an initial limited strike to pressure Tehran to abandon its nuclear ambitions, with potential targets including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bases, nuclear facilities, and ballistic missile programs. If these measures fail, the outlet reported that a broader campaign could be launched later this year aimed at weakening or toppling the Iranian regime.

Trump’s advisers warned that while an initial strike could send a strong message, doubts remain over whether airstrikes alone can compel Iran to change course. The president is also exploring a settlement that would allow Iran a restricted nuclear enrichment program for research and medical purposes, though it remains unclear whether either side would accept such terms.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated he will likely meet US envoy Steve Witkoff in Geneva next week, pointing out that a “good chance” remains for a diplomatic solution on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, described the negotiations as “decisive,” warning they will shape the fate of US troops in the region.

In a post on X, he framed next week’s talks as a “test for Donald Trump,” stressing that failure could trigger confrontation or war between the two nations.

مذاکرات پنجشنبه آزمونی برای ترامپ است و تعیین می‌کند که سربازان آمریکایی به جهنم خواهند رفت یا به آمریکا باز خواهند گشت. — ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) February 22, 2026

On February 19, Trump set a 15-day deadline for Iran to reach what he called a “meaningful deal,” warning of potential consequences. Tehran, however, reaffirmed its uranium enrichment rights. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian remarked that “global powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads, but we will not bow.”

Both sides have resumed Omani-mediated talks this month, holding rounds in Muscat and Geneva. Meanwhile, The New York Times, citing satellite imagery and flight data, previously reported that more than 60 US attack aircraft are now stationed at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, nearly triple the usual number, with at least 68 transport aircraft arriving since February 15.

Read more: Iran–US talks: Diplomatic breakthrough or imminent military confrontation?