IAEA confirms drone strike damage at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Shafaq News- Vienna

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Sunday that a drone strike damaged part of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine, while stressing that radiation levels at the site remain normal.

The Vienna-based agency said observations by its team at the facility were consistent with the impact of a drone. Inspectors reported damage to the exterior of a turbine building that plant management said had been struck a day earlier.

The IAEA team at the ZNPP this morning observed damage to the exterior of a turbine building which the plant said was hit by a drone strike yesterday. During a site walk down, the team saw damage to a metal access hatch located several levels up in the building, as well as a few… https://t.co/GectX6Eudk — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) May 31, 2026

The IAEA also noted damage to a metal access structure at a higher level of the building, as well as debris and remnants of burned fiber-optic material found nearby. The agency added it had requested access to inspect the interior of the facility.

Russia and Ukraine reported a fresh wave of long-range drone attacks targeting energy infrastructure deep inside Russian territory. Ukraine's General Staff stated its forces struck the Saratov oil refinery on the Volga River, causing a large fire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the facility lies roughly 700 kilometers from the front line.

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin said civilian infrastructure sustained damage but provided no further details.

Kyiv also claimed it targeted the Lazarevo pumping station in Russia's Kirov region, which serves the Surgut-Gorky-Polotsk pipeline and is located about 1,300 kilometers from Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it intercepted 216 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant has remained on the front line of the Russia-Ukraine war since Moscow seized the facility in the early months of its 2022 invasion, prompting repeated warnings from the IAEA over the risks of military activity around the site.