Drone crashes near historic site in Iraq’s Karbala

Shafaq News- Karbala

A drone crashed near the historic Mojda minaret in Ain al-Tamr district of Karbala province without causing casualties or material damage, Miqdad Wahab al-Tamimi, the district’s Administrator, told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Security agencies have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the crash, including the type of drone and the party responsible for operating it, he added.

Conflicting reports circulated overnight about an unidentified object falling in the Karbala desert. Some social media accounts claimed a civilian aircraft had crashed, prompting Iraqi aviation authorities to issue formal denials.

Earlier today, Iraq closed its airspace to all flights for 72 hours following Iran’s launching of four missile waves toward northern Israel after Tehran threatened retaliation over Israeli military operations in Lebanon.