USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar on Monday, hovering around 150,000 dinars per $100 in Baghdad and Erbil as trading closed, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar traded at 149,950 IQD per $100 at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, down from 150,050 IQD earlier in the day.

Exchange shops in the capital kept their rates unchanged, offering the dollar at 150,500 IQD per $100, with a buying price of 149,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar sold for 150,100 IQD per $100 and was bought at 150,000 IQD per $100.