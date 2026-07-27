US, Iran redirect ships in Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US Central Command (CENTCOM) redirected 17 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two to “ensure compliance” with the naval blockade against Iran, as USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) patrols the Arabian Sea.

A U.S. sailor stands watch aboard USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) as the ship patrols the Arabian Sea supporting the U.S. blockade against Iran. CENTCOM has redirected 17 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure compliance. pic.twitter.com/O20NSE3dTP — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 27, 2026

Earlier today, Iran also redirected five ships attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz after they deviated from the designated navigation channel.

The Pentagon suspended its two-week-old bombing campaign against Iran late Friday. Tehran also responded by halting attacks as long as Washington maintained the pause, describing the position as "attack for attack."

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday that President Donald Trump had paused the strikes to create room for diplomacy, and Trump was "keeping all options on the table."