Dana Gas resumes production at Kurdistan's Khor Mor field

Shafaq News- Erbil

On Monday, Dana Gas began a cautious, phased restart of production at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan Region after receiving security assurances from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq's federal government.

The UAE-based company suspended operations at the Al-Sulaymaniyah field earlier this month after receiving security threats, saying it would resume production once the risks had subsided.

A series of drone attacks targeted the Kurdistan Region. The almost 20 attacks have killed at least nine people and wounded six others, all of them members of Iranian-Kurdish opposition parties.

Read more: Two weeks of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan