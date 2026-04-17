Dollar declines on hopes of de-escalation after Hormuz reopening

Shafaq News

The US dollar fell ‌on Friday and was on track for a second consecutive weekly decline, extending losses after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz was open, raising hopes the Middle East conflict is nearing an end.

Iranian Foreign MinisterAbbas Araqchi saidin a post on X that the strait was open to all commercial vessels for ​the remainder of a US-brokered 10-day truce agreed between Israel and Lebanon involving Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Shortly after ​Araqchi's statement, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: "IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT ⁠OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR PASSAGE".

"Nobody in their right mind, and certainly not the ​administration, trusts anything that Iran says, but actions do matter," said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet in ​New York.

"This entire thing that's been going on since the war, of course, is all news-driven; that's the whole story. And what you're seeing here is a resolution or a potential resolution that the markets are going to love."

DOLLAR HITS LOWEST ​SINCE FEBRUARY

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.49% to 97.73 after earlier dropping ​to 97.632, its lowest since February 27, before the war began. The index was down 1% on the week, set for a second straight ‌weekly ⁠decline. Over the past two weeks, it has fallen about 2.5%, its largest two-week drop in a year.

The euro was up 0.48% at $1.1838 after touching 1.1848, its highest since February 18. The single currency was up 2.7% on the week, its biggest weekly percentage gain in a year, and on course for a third consecutive weekly rise.

US crude plummeted 11.53% to $83.77 a barrel, ​while Brent plunged to $88.80 per ​barrel, down 10.65%on the ⁠day.

Expectations for an interest rate cut of at least 25 basis points by the Federal Reserve at its December meeting jumped to 44.9%, according to CME'sFedWatch ​Tool, opens new tab, up from 29.5% in the previous session.

Sterling strengthened 0.37% to $1.3574. Bank of England Chief ​EconomistHuw Pill criticized⁠his colleagues' "wait and see" messaging on holding policy steady while the Iran war plays out, saying tackling inflation should remain the main focus despite competing trade-offs.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.63% to 158.18 after earlier climbing to 159.86. Bank of Japan Governor KazuoUeda ⁠steered clear​of signaling a rate hike was on the cards this ​month, instead pointing to low real interest rates and robust corporate profits, reinforcing expectations the bank will hold policy steady at least until June.

(REUTERS)

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